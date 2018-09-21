Jadeveon Clowney fined $10,026 for sideline taunting penalty

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney didn’t play in last Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Titans, but he did pick up a penalty.

Clowney was penalized for taunting after an exchange with Titans tight end Luke Stocker. The penalty gave the Titans 15 yards that they used to drive for Ryan Succop‘s game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Clowney was fined $10,026 as a result of the injury.

If Clowney draws a flag during this week’s game against the Giants, it’s more likely to come from an on-field indiscretion. Clowney was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury, but returned for a full practice on Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game.