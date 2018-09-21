Jaguars add Jalen Ramsey to injury report, questionable

AP

The Jaguars already had one big name on the injury report, and added another Friday.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the Jaguars added cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the injury report Friday, listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans because of an ankle injury.

Running backs Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) are listed as questionable also, along with cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) and guard A.J. Cann (triceps).

Fournette was participating in practice Friday, giving him a better chance of returning to the field after missing last week’s win over the Patriots.