Jimmy Graham ready for whatever role he’s asked to play

Getty Images

Jimmy Graham has made a difference in the Packers offense, even when the tight end isn’t catching passes. In the season opener, the Bears were so focused on stopping Graham that Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison combined for 19 catches for 299 yards.

“I was pretty shocked, honestly, how they were guarding me and taking safeties out of the middle of the field and chipping me on the line, basically from the very beginning, the first few plays,” Graham said Friday, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It was kind of shocking. I was like, don’t you want to rush the quarterback?”

Graham, who spoke to the media for the first time since July 28, avoiding a fine from the NFL, caught six passes for 95 yards against the Vikings. He had a touchdown negated by a penalty.

It was his most productive game in a while. Graham’s last 100-yard game came on Nov. 7, 2016, against Buffalo.

What the Packers have seen from Graham in two games is why they signed him in free agency.

“It’s always nice to contribute and do your job, to be that guy that’s looked upon to make big plays,” Graham said. “We’ll see. I just want to come and do my job. If that’s blocking, pass protect or chip and flat, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”