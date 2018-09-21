Josh Gordon gets questionable tag for Patriots

AP

At this time last week, wide receiver Josh Gordon was on track to play for the Browns against the Saints but a lot has changed since then.

Gordon reported to work late on Saturday with a hamstring injury he said he picked up during a photo shoot on Friday night and the Browns announced they’d be parting ways with him a short time later. The Patriots traded for Gordon on Monday and he joined them as a limited participant in practice this week.

The Patriots listed Gordon as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Lions as a result of that hamstring issue. Right tackle Marcus Cannon, cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Nate Ebner are also listed as questionable.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t get any injury designation after a limited practice on Thursday. He was back to full participation on Friday and, as reported, his ankle doesn’t appear to be an issue.