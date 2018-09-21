Julio Jones good to go for Falcons

AP

Wide receiver Julio Jones sat out a couple of days of practice this week, but said that the calf tightness that led him to take it easy is not a major issue.

That assessment appears to be the correct one. Jones was back as a limited participant on Friday and the Falcons did not give him any injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The Falcons will be without one offensive starter as running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out with the knee injury that kept him out last week. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn disputed a report that Freeman will miss up to a month and called him day to day, but a day that’s included practice time has yet to pass.

Atlanta will also be without defensive end Takk McKinley, linebacker Corey Nelson and defensive end Derrick Shelby this offseason.