Julius Peppers launches Hurricane Florence relief fund

Getty Images

The Panthers announced a Hurricane Florence relief package this week and one of the team’s players announced that he’s launched a fund for the same purpose on Friday.

Defensive end Julius Peppers announced that he’s donated $100,000 to establish the Julius Peppers Hurricane Relief Fund in conjunction with the Foundation For The Carolinas. Peppers grew up in Bailey, North Carolina and went to college at the University of North Carolina before being drafted second overall by the Panthers in 2002.

“When these disasters happen you don’t have the basic necessities. Sometimes we take those things for granted,” Peppers said. “That’s what’s on my mind. I’m just trying to do something to help.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Peppers invited his teammates, NFL players and others to join his effort. The Panthers website has information about getting involved for those who might want to contribute to the fund.