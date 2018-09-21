Kyle Shanahan: We went real hard after Khalil Mack

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch admitted interest in Josh Gordon when the Browns were looking for a trade partner earlier this week. Ultimately, though, San Francisco backed away from the talented but troubled receiver.

With Khalil Mack, the 49ers were all in.

Coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the 49ers’ interest in trading for the pass rusher when Oakland began shopping him before the season began. The Jets and Packers were other reported suitors.

“We went pretty hard. We went real hard,” Shanahan said Friday, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

The Raiders liked the Bears’ offer the best, so the 49ers get to face Mack on Dec. 23.