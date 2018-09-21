Mike Vrabel to make Marcus Mariota decision in next 24 hours

Getty Images

The Titans are heading into a game without certainty about who will start at quarterback for the second straight weekend.

Marcus Mariota has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s road matchup with the Jaguars due to the right elbow injury that kept him from playing against Houston last weekend. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Mariota is “moving in the right direction” and said on Friday, via multiple reporters, that things were the same.

Vrabel added that he will take the next 24 hours to make a decision about whether Mariota or Blaine Gabbert will start in Jacksonville.

Whichever direction the Titans go, the quarterback will have left tackle Taylor Lewan protecting him. Lewan has been fully cleared from the concussion protocol. Right tackle Jack Conklin is listed as questionable with the knee injury that’s kept him from playing yet this season.