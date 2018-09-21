Mike Wallace on Le’Veon Bell: They make you the villain when you want what you earned

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 21, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
Former Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace can sympathize with Le'Veon Bell, who has lost support in Pittsburgh while he continues to stay away from the team in a contract dispute.

Wallace wrote on Twitter that Bell is taking criticism merely for asking for his fair-market value.

“It’s crazy how they will make you out to be the villain when you want what you’ve earned,” Wallace wrote.

Wallace never played with Bell, but he did experience a similar situation in Pittsburgh. Wallace held out through the entire preseason in 2012, his last season with the Steelers. The next year he signed as a free agent with the Dolphins and was criticized in some quarters as greedy.

When several fans begged to differ with Wallace, he said in follow-up tweets that fans can’t understand the risk-reward calculations that NFL players make with their careers.

“You would never understand unless you were in it,” Wallace wrote. “Me personally I’ve seen this game chew people up and leave them with nothing so when u have that small window to maximize u have to do it.”

Wallace made about $4.5 million in his four years with the Steelers and has made more than $50 million since leaving.

  4. This is coming from a guy who never saw the end of his big deal in Miami.
    One trick pony definitely sums it up. If he was as valuable as he thinks he would not have bounced around as much as he did since leaving Pittsburgh..

  5. The bottom line is whether you’re a quarterback, pitcher, cashier, teacher, whatever… you’re worth what you negotiate. There is not a single person who will not try to negotiate as much as they can get from their employer. I’m not mad at professional athletes trying to get whatever they can. We complain complain and complain about their salaries, but we never want to talk about the billionaire owners.

  7. He’s right! Never understood how average Joe’s would rather billionaire owners keep the money, rather the guy actually playing…

  8. i’m sorry you picked the wrong sport, winning NFL franchises dont pay players for past performance…..

    The Steelers have handled this situation the right way, and this is coming from a Ravens fan.

  9. Except the basic math for LeVeon Bell doesn’t rationalize his choice as of yet. Unless someone pays him the exorbitant amount he thinks he deserves, his holdout is counterproductive.

  10. Steelers offered AB the exact same contract Wallace turned down. AB accepted the deal. That deal turned out pretty good for both sides.

  12. Cause the average fan has a job that doesn’t pay them what they earned. How about the worker who can’t get out of bed without pain, who still goes to work, and who can’t afford to go to a game. Then you hear about these” poor taken advantage of” pro athletes who “retire” at 30 and have made more in one year than most fans will make in their lifetime. Bell could make enough this year to not ever have to work again if they could live without millions dollar homes and cars. SMH

  13. I was not a fan of the Dolphins paying BooKoo bucks to this one trick pony years ago. He cashed in and then was a baby the entire season because he didnt get the ball enough. Then he leaves the Jets game and quits on the team.

  14. Running really fast in a straight line is worth only so much. Mike is another one that doesn’t realize his ability is only worth what the market says it is. I’m all for a player getting everything they can in their brief time they have but crowing that you’re not making some figure that nobody will pay you is just silly.

  15. Joetorronto: you do know the teams can ignore the contract they signed right? They do it all the time! Stop doing the billionaires work

  16. Look all the outraged commenters coming to the rescue of the poor owners!!

    The salary cap is a clever device for a number of reasons – one of which is that it gives a team a finite salary to work with – and when a guy wants a raise – all the fans can see is the team losing spending flexibility.

  17. They were going to make him the highest paid running back in he history of the league….i guess that wasn’t good enough

  18. A running back looking for $21 mil. Never led the league in rushing, TDs or total yards from scrimmage. Injured a key moments, suspended twice for weed, pretty sure the Steelers don’t think he’s earned that much a year.

  19. Your only worth what the market will pay for you.

    Just like stocks and bonds.

    Right now he is on a wildcat strike and not going to get paid.

    With a signed contract he isn’t honoring.

  20. They were about to reward him with the bog contract, but then he complained publicly. Because of that, AB got Wallace’s contract and he was scuttled.

  21. cylondetector says:
    September 21, 2018 at 8:50 am
    Look all the outraged commenters coming to the rescue of the poor owners!!

    The salary cap is a clever device for a number of reasons – one of which is that it gives a team a finite salary to work with – and when a guy wants a raise – all the fans can see is the team losing spending flexibility.
    ********************************************************
    Some of us have signed the front of a paycheck, not just the back.

  22. “Me personally I’ve seen this game chew people up and leave them with nothing so when u have that small window to maximize u have to do it.”

    Yea, the game forces players to buy yachts, multi-million dollar homes (with an s), bugattis, lamborghinis, ferraris, hundred-thousand dollar diamond earings/necklaces, etc. When they run out of money, its the game’s fault.

    Quit playing the blame game and be an adult and own up to your word. You sign your name in ink to a contract, you make a promise to fulfill that contract just like any average joe does when he signs his employment papers to go to work.

    This isn’t about getting a raw deal, its about wanting more than you committed to. Bell would have made more in free agency if he played a full season. Now he will be lucky to get more than a 2 year deal. And guess who’s fault Bell will think that is? Hint: not his.

  25. Highest paid rb? Stop it! With their window dressing contract was and absolute insult only guaranteeing 10 million which was less than the franchise tag. Say what you want the Steelers are notorious for lowballing their players and then Shaming them if the player doesn’t want to take the “hometown” discount. You will see he’ll take it in next year. Well you see what’s happening to that steeler team now.

  26. What is earned has nothing to do with it. The NFL players and their union collectively bargained for a system that allows the franchise tag. They also bargained for a system that locks in 5 year rookie deals for first round picks and 4 year deals for second round picks. Most running backs only have about 4-6 good years of their prime. This creates a simple math where teams can draft an rb and use them up without ever giving a long term big pay extension. That is why an rb should take what they can when it is offered. Bell was offered a good deal (maybe not great) but it was a bird in the hand. His ego wanted to be the highest paid ever rb. Sitting out half the season is definitely not going to help his case for getting that deal somewhere else. I can’t blame the team for using their leverage that the players agreed to give in the CBA.

  28. The last line was a little disingenuous. “Wallace made about $4.5 Milliion in his four years with the Steelers and has made more than $50 Million since leaving.” It doesn’t mention that he was on a rookie contract. The Steelers offered him way more than $4.5 Million to stay. He opted to go for the big payday. He has done little since, bouncing from team to team. If he was made to be a villain, it was because of the way he did it – holding out.

  29. “Wallace made about $4.5 million in his four years with the Steelers and has made more than $50 million since leaving.”

    Why are owners not villians when they cut a player for under-performing 2 years into a 5-year deal? How about cutting a player who refuses to take a pay cut?

    Those of you taking shots at Wallace will never understand. “Regular Joes” quit jobs all the time for higher-paying ones. Stop being a fanatic for a moment and realize these players are putting their bodies on the line. It’s about not about “greed”, it’s what you can negotiate.

  30. Mike Wallace was offered a contract, he turned it down. They offered a contract to Antonio Brown and they accepted it. The issue wasn’t necessarily him wanting more money, in fact I respected the fact that he was very clear that was what he wanted. He didn’t talk out of both sides of his mouth saying he wanted to retire a Steeler and then saying he wants to get paid big. What he got blasted for in Pittsburgh was for giving up on the team and being really bad his last year. He just didn’t care. He chased his contracts and bounced around to a number of teams over the year. That was his choice.

  31. tcostant says:
    September 21, 2018 at 8:43 am
    He’s right! Never understood how average Joe’s would rather billionaire owners keep the money, rather the guy actually playing…

    —————-

    Ok…..for the 50000th time. The owners do not keep the money. The team has a salary cap to which it can spend on all players. If you pay one player more it necessarily means that you pay everyone else collectively less. Get it?

  32. tcostant says:

    September 21, 2018 at 8:43 am

    He’s right! Never understood how average Joe’s would rather billionaire owners keep the money, rather the guy actually playing…
    ————————-
    For most of us, its about the team we root for not the individual.

  33. Wallace is a great example for Bell. Hasn’t done crap since he left the Steelers, and the Steelers took money he could’ve had and gave it to his backup (Antonio Brown) who turned out to be twice the player he ever was anyway.

    Good talk Mike.

  34. Trumps Real Fixer says:

    Joetorronto: you do know the teams can ignore the contract they signed right?
    ###

    You need to read the contract. The teams have to honor them as written – and do.

    The player knows what he signed and so do the owners.

  37. Bell will show up week 8, just as the cba allows. he will play his 8 games, and become a UFA, and not a chance he resigns with the steelers.

  38. Let the players start a league, with all the liability that would entail. Then they can pay themselves what they want, and their fans can stop crying about “greedy” owners.

  40. “It’s crazy how they will make you out to be the villain when you want what you’ve earned,” Wallace wrote

    You could have also countered that statement from Wallace the details of Bell’s 2018 salary @ $14.544 million.

    That’s a hell of a number considering he is a running back. Bell and Steelers should have come to an agreement that since he hits free agency next year, see what his true market value is. If they can afford it, they will match it. Can’t do anything about the contract now and he is losing $855,000 a game!

  42. A lot of professional athletes don’t like parts of the job; negotiating a contract is part of the job. Blood, sweat, pain and tears are part of the job. Criticism from media and fans is part of the job. The paycheck and the fame are the reward. Have the owners (the employer) rigged the system to favor themselves? Of course; wouldn’t you if you had a couple of billion dollars? Anyway if it gets to be too much just retire at halftime 54.5 million dollars be damned.

