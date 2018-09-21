NFLPA honors Travis Kelce for opening robotics lab for K.C. kids

AP

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP for his efforts to help children in Kansas City.

Working with a local non-profit organization called Operation Breakthrough, Kelce opened the 87 & Running Robotics Lab that will be used by 175 first-, second- and fifth-graders from nearby elementary schools as well as 100 high school freshmen. The funding for the lab came from Kelce and his 87 & Running Foundation.

“I’m really honored to be recognized by the NFLPA for doing what my Mom always taught me to do — just take of each other,” Kelce said in a statement. “Being in this league, it really is humbling to be in a place where I can have a foundation like 87 & Running and help make sure some of these kids get a leg up.”

Kelce joins Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon as this year’s honorees. Each weekly MVP receives a $10,000 donation to their foundation or charity of choice and is eligible for the annual Alan Page Community Award.