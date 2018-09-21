No fine for Clay Matthews for hit on Kirk Cousins

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 21, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
Not only was Clay Matthews penalized for his hit on Kirk Cousins last week, but the league decided to use him as an example of their rules to protect quarterbacks.

But on Friday, he said he was not fined for the hit, and if you’re a cynic you could view that as a tacit admission from the league that it may not have been such a big deal after all.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Matthews said there was no financial penalty from the league for either his hit or his comments critical of officials for making the game-changing call.

The roughing the passer penalty wiped out what would have been a game-clinching interception by teammates Jaire Alexander. It was one of two such penalties called in the tie game, including one on Eric Kendricks of the Vikings.

“There’s a goal to limit these hits, but they’re pretty obvious when you see them — you know, a guy picking somebody up and full weight on them,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “What do you say to Clay? His head is out of it. His hand is on the ground. That’s not roughing the passer. Same thing with Kendricks. What do you say to him on that? I didn’t get up off the ground thinking, ‘Where’s the penalty?’ I saw a late flag and couldn’t believe there was a penalty on the play.”

The flag cost the Packers a win, but at least it didn’t cost Matthews any more money.

  7. The Matthews penalty would only have cost the Packers the win if you ignore the Kendricks penalty which, had it not been called, would have stopped the Packers drive which ended in a Packer TD.

  8. Those mean officials not only penalized Matthews for a play that was identical to an earlier call they made against the Vikings, they even forced the Packers’ offense, defense, and special teams to lay down and allow the Vikings to dominate the rest of the fourth quarter and overtime. The officials just didn’t give them a chance to win that game.

  9. And Kendrick’s hit didn’t cost him any money, as long as we’re tallying up the scores. Even up, just how the game ended, but somehow, this story is centered on a Packer.

  11. “But on Friday, he said he was not fined for the hit, and if you’re a cynic you could view that as a tacit admission from the league that it may not have been such a big deal after all.”

    I can be as cynical as anyone, but Kendrick wasn’t fined either.

    Mathews wasn’t fined the week before, in case you forgot about that hit.

  12. The call was ridiculous. Not only that, it makes the officials look like they want to control the outcomes of games. Corrente should be investigated to see if he has ties to betting outfits or organized crime.

  13. The Packers and Clay are not changing their technique on hitting a QB. When Clay makes the same hit on Alex Smith this Sunday how much you wanna bet it draws no flag?

    No fine is the NFL admitting Corrente was wrong to throw a flag on that play. Hopefully in the future he learns from his mistake.

  14. Its bad enough a hit like this will have a huge impact on both the packers and vikings season.

    I cant help but wonder if they would have flagged that hit in the playoffs or Superbowl.

  15. merde4brains says:
    September 21, 2018 at 3:43 pm
    The Matthews penalty would only have cost the Packers the win if you ignore the Kendricks penalty which, had it not been called, would have stopped the Packers drive which ended in a Packer TD.

    —————

    Not the same thing at all….. This call was late and occurred only after the refs saw that the Packers had taken possession of the ball to seal the game. The ref’s wife must have had money on the Vikings.

  16. “but somehow, this story is centered on a Packer.”

    The idea is to get people to read the story. Sorry nobody cares about the Vikings.

  17. I’m glad the Packers fans found one more way to complain and make excuses for the Packers. They blew the exact same call on Kendricks. Sandejo said about his penalty that the league just wants the refs to throw the flag more. Half of the roughing the passer calls this year aren’t roughing the passer. We went from not knowing what a catch is, to not knowing what roughing the passer is…good job NFL!

  18. stole this but it is so accurate….

    “Look, Packers fans. You didn’t get screwed by the Clay Matthews call. You got screwed by your defense, who allowed Minnesota to put up a point every 6.5 seconds of possession in the fourth quarter! You got screwed because your kicker missed his field goal! You got screwed because Tramon WIlliams got repeatedly torched by Stefon Diggs and Company. Yes, Matthews hit was ridiculous, and should’ve been a non-call. And that would’ve ended the game. But it was called. Just like Eric Kendricks’ hit on Rodgers. Just like Geronimo Allison “wasn’t” down by contact (4Q, 12:37). Just like Sheldon Richardson was “offsides” – even though Lane Taylor damn near took a full step back (4Q, 10:28”). So save the pity party. The refs were bad! When both teams were allowed to play, it was one of the best Vikings Packers games I’ve ever seen. Let’s not sully the memory of it by bitching about referees. You guys “didn’t win” because your defense couldn’t stop the Vikings, and your offense continually stalled in the red zone. And the Vikings “didn’t win” because our kicker couldn’t find the uprights. Three times. Nothing more. Nothing less.”

  19. I love how all you hear about is how this call cost the packers the game. Everyone fails to mention that their was a clear and obvious holding penalty on Green Bay on the blocked punt for a TD that was a no call, and the flag on Kendrick’s directly set GB up for more points. Add all that to the fact our kicker missed 3 FG’s, and Green Bay would have never been in position to win the game regardless if that play was called or not on Matthews. It gets old when everyone makes excuses for that team at every turn.

  20. “The Matthews penalty would only have cost the Packers the win if you ignore the Kendricks penalty which, had it not been called, would have stopped the Packers drive which ended in a Packer TD.”

    Where to start with the multiple delusions….
    1. Griffen was offside on the play, so Packers still would have received 5 yards to set up 1st and 5 on the 43 with 1:32 left in the half. Probably still a FG.
    2. The drive ended in a FG with 2 seconds left in the half, not a TD.

    Face it. The call against Matthews was a much greater factor in the game.

  21. merde4brains | Sep 21, 2018, 2:43 PM CDT
    The Matthews penalty would only have cost the Packers the win if you ignore the Kendricks penalty which, had it not been called, would have stopped the Packers drive which ended in a Packer TD.
    —————————————————————————

    There were 2 defensive penalties on the play. By rule, they accepted the one that added yardage on to the end of the play.

    But nice try.

  24. Does the NFL grade the officiating crews? In a lot of other sports around the world a ref or the crew is rated by the league and if they do poorly they are pulled from games. The NFL should follow suit and make these horrendous refs take classes on the various rules and be reinstated only if they are able to identify fouls correctly. There is literally no accountability when it comes to refs and it seems like a lot of games are being decided by blatantly wrong calls.

