No fine for Eric Kendricks, but Andrew Sendejo got a big one

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said this week that an official told safety Andrew Sendejo that he “did everything right” on a hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams that earned a flag for unnecessary roughness, but that didn’t stop the league from fining Sendejo this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Sendejo has been fined $53,482 for the hit. The fine is large because Sendejo is considered a repeat offender by the league. He was suspended one game last year for a hit to the head of then-Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace.

Another hit that drew a 15-yard penalty for the Vikings was not deemed worthy of a fine by the league. Linebacker Eric Kendricks was flagged for roughing Aaron Rodgers, but Kendricks has not been fined by the league.

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews also avoided a fine for a similar play on Kirk Cousins despite the league saying the two hits would be used as a teaching tool for what players should not do.