Odell Beckham Jr. wants to help more, but isn’t unhappy

Rarely does anything good come of it when a star player asks for the ball more often, and Odell Beckham Jr. knows that.

It’s just that in watching the Giants struggle to score early this season, Beckham has a hunch there’s more he could do to help.

“I’m a shooter. So if I don’t get to shoot, you kind of feel useless, no matter what you’re doing,” Beckham told Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports. “Even when I’m out there decoying and distracting defenses and drawing coverages, there’s still that part of you that wants to get your shot up.”

He is possessed of enough self-awareness to know what that sounds like, because star receivers are all high-maintenance, of course, and only worried about their own numbers.

“Yeah,” he said with a grin, “’Cause you already know I’m a prima donna, diva, all that good stuff.”

It’s not that the Giants aren’t trying to get the ball to Beckham. He was targeted 15 times in the opener against the Jaguars, and nine times last week against the Cowboys. He has 15 catches for 162 yards, and those numbers aren’t bad, but they’re not dominant, and not in line with the contract the Giants just gave him.

“I just feel like I can do more,” he said. “I could be used more. I want to do more. I feel like that’s why they kept me here.”

So when he’s asking for more of a role, it’s not him being selfish, it’s a recognition that he’s their player best-able to make a difference. And he’s right.