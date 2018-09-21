Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson questionable

Getty Images

The Panthers are still banged-up by any reasonable measure, but it appears they’ll have one defensive starter back on the field.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is listed as questionable with a groin injury, but was back on the practice field Friday.

The second-round pick quickly earned a starting job this year, but struggled a bit against the Falcons a week ago.

The Panthers have already listed four players as out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals: Tight end Greg Olsen, right guard Trai Turner, safety Da'Norris Searcy and wide receiver Curtis Samuel.