Panthers safety Da’Norris Searcy to IR after second concussion in a month

The Panthers have placed another starter on injured reserve.

The team announced that veteran safety Da'Norris Searcy was going on IR, after Searcy sustained his second concussion in a month last week.

He also had a concussion in the second preseason game, a dangerous confluence of events for the 29-year-old’s long-term health.

Searcy’s absence will thrust either rookie Rashaan Gaulden or special teamer Colin Jones into the starting lineup in the short term against the Bengals, and again, that’s not really the point here.

Of course, if the Panthers are looking for a reliable and physical safety, there’s one who happens to be available, one who worked out for the Bengals earlier this year. We’ll see if changing owners makes them any more amenable toward outspoken players.