Peyton Manning may be rooting for Sam Darnold, in one specific way

Of all the records future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning holds, the one record he wishes he didn’t hold came in 1998, when he became the rookie quarterback to throw more interceptions than any other rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Well, records are made to be broken — and one rookie may have a chance to break it.

Through three games, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold have five interceptions. That puts him on pace, roughly, for 27. One short of Peyton’s record of 28.

On Thursday night, Darnold had no interceptions until the final 90 seconds of the game. He threw two on the final two drives aimed at erasing a 21-17 deficit.

Of course, Darnold would surely take that many turnovers if it means becoming the player that Peyton became. And Peyton would surely take Darnold winging it for 13 more games in the hopes of picking up another 24 picks.