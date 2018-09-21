Report: Rob Gronkowski’s ankle not a concern for Sunday

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski popped up on the Patriots injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an ankle issue and midweek additions to the injury report can sometimes be a bad sign for a player’s availability over the weekend.

Gronkowski’s case does not appear to fall into that category. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is no serious concern about the tight end’s availability for Sunday night’s game against the Lions or his health in general.

Per the report, Gronkowski’s limited participation was due to a decision to take it easy as he prepares for this weekend’s game.

Friday will bring another update on Gronkowski’s practice status and any designation on the team’s official injury report.