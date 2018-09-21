Reuben Foster says it’s “like a holiday” returning to 49ers after suspension

Getty Images

Reuben Foster won’t get a soft landing in his first game back with the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

The 49ers are set to face Patrick Mahomes and a Kansas City Chiefs offense that has scored 38 and 42 points in their first two games of the season. But after missing the first two weeks due to a suspension from offseason arrests for gun and marijuana offenses, Foster is giddy with anticipation about getting back on the field.

“It’s like a holiday, just knowing I can come back and play the game I love,” Foster said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area. “So I’m just happy to be playing the cards right and doing good off the field and on the field, and doing nothing off the field so I won’t be off the field again.”

Foster pleaded no contest to a weapons charge in June and had a marijuana charge dropped after completing a diversion course in Alabama. A domestic violence charge was thrown out when the alleged victim recanted her accusations at a hearing in May.

Now Foster is back able to play football again after being sidelined the first two weeks. Foster played in 10 games as a rookie as injuries forced to miss a handful of games as a rookie. He recorded 72 tackles in his first season in the NFL last year.