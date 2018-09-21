Richard Sherman off injury report; Marquise Goodwin questionable

Getty Images

Any question about cornerback Richard Sherman‘s health didn’t last long. The 49ers took the Pro Bowler off their injury report Friday, and Sherman will play Sunday.

The team added Sherman to its injury report Thursday with a heel injury. He did not practice after being a full participant Wednesday.

But Sherman returned to practice Friday and fully participated.

He played all 148 defensive snaps in the first two games and has allowed only one reception.

The 49ers list receiver Marquise Goodwin (quadricep) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) as questionable. Both were limited in Friday’s practice.

Goodwin missed last week’s game after playing only 17 of 66 snaps in the opener.

They ruled out offensive guard Joshua Garnett (toe) for a second consecutive week.