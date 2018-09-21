Rishard Matthews ready for bigger role

Getty Images

Rishard Matthews, who is coming off a knee injury, played only 54 snaps in the first two games combined. The Titans wideout is ready for more.

“I don’t know,” Matthews said when asked if he was getting enough reps and opportunities, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “Not enough, in my opinion.”

Matthews, who made 118 receptions in his first two seasons with the Titans, has caught two of the four passes thrown his way for 8 yards. He didn’t start either game, and his only touch in the opener was a punt he returned 18 yards when Adoree Jackson injured his shoulder.

Among the Titans’ receivers and tight ends, only Jonnu Smith has seen fewer targets than Matthews.

“I feel like I’m 100 percent,” Matthews said.

New offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has encouraged Matthews to be patient. Matthews’ time is coming.

“I think he’s coming along,” LaFleur said. “We’re giving him a little bit more each and every week. He’s a veteran guy. He’s smart. Just because he wasn’t out here practicing in OTAs and the beginning of camp doesn’t mean he wasn’t engaged. He was certainly engaged. He’s coming along nicely, and hopefully, we can get him more and more as this season progresses.”