Saints promote Vince Biegel

The Saints promoted outside linebacker Vince Biegel on Friday. They waived defensive back Arthur Maulet in a corresponding move.

The Packers selected Biegel in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

Biegel, 25, came off the physically unable to perform list Nov. 3 and played in nine games as a rookie. He made 10 tackles.

The Packers waived him out of the preseason earlier this week.

The Saints signed him to their practice squad.

Maulet played 20 special teams snaps in the season opener and was inactive last week. He appeared in six games in 2017.