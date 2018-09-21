Sean Lee, Cole Beasley questionable; Maliek Collins out

Getty Images

Cowboys weakside linebacker Sean Lee insisted Thursday he will play Sunday, but the team left some doubt by listing him as questionable.

He missed practice Wednesday before returning on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

Lee felt tightness in his his hamstring on the final play of the third quarter last week against the Giants. His only snap after that came on an onside kick.

Receiver Cole Beasley also is questionable. The Cowboys added him to the practice report Thursday with an ankle injury.

Free safety Xavier Woods is expected to make his 2018 debut, though the Cowboys list him as questionable with a hamstring injury. He injured the hamstring in the team’s third preseason game.

The Cowboys will play without defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who missed practice all week with a knee injury. Center Travis Frederick obviously also remains out as he continues treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome.