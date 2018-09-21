Should Browns stick with their “sit Baker” plan?

Getty Images

Thursday night’s debut from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has launched an avalanche of sentiment that he should now be the starter, even though he got a chance to play due to an injury to starter Tyrod Taylor. One influential national voice is pushing back against popular opinion.

Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America appeared on Friday’s PFT Live, and he argued that the Browns should stay the course with the original plan to sit Mayfield for a full season, the way the Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes.

You can hear King’s case by checking out the video, and you can react to it by adding a comment. The overriding question is whether the Browns want to win now, or whether they want to lay the foundation to win in 2018. Maybe they can do both by letting Mayfield grow while playing.

Indeed, Mahomes told PFT last weekend that if he’d played as a rookie, he would have been essentially winging it, without the confidence he now has. Mayfield, who had no first-team reps at any point from the moment he was drafted (but for a cameo appearance with the starters after Tyrod Taylor suffered a wrist injury against the Eagles in the preseason and later returned), essentially was required to wing it last night. And wing it he did, extremely effectively.