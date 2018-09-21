Should Browns stick with their “sit Baker” plan?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Thursday night’s debut from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has launched an avalanche of sentiment that he should now be the starter, even though he got a chance to play due to an injury to starter Tyrod Taylor. One influential national voice is pushing back against popular opinion.

Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America appeared on Friday’s PFT Live, and he argued that the Browns should stay the course with the original plan to sit Mayfield for a full season, the way the Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes.

You can hear King’s case by checking out the video, and you can react to it by adding a comment. The overriding question is whether the Browns want to win now, or whether they want to lay the foundation to win in 2018. Maybe they can do both by letting Mayfield grow while playing.

Indeed, Mahomes told PFT last weekend that if he’d played as a rookie, he would have been essentially winging it, without the confidence he now has. Mayfield, who had no first-team reps at any point from the moment he was drafted (but for a cameo appearance with the starters after Tyrod Taylor suffered a wrist injury against the Eagles in the preseason and later returned), essentially was required to wing it last night. And wing it he did, extremely effectively.

  1. Stick with Baker. As a TiRod, T’Rod, Tie God, Tide-Rod watcher the past few years, Baker will be more fun to watch and he has a decent team around him.

    I say go for it.

  3. I cannot even understand why there would be a controversy at all. Taylor was 4-14 for 39 yards before leaving the game. That is TERRIBLE. That’s like Nathan Peterman terrible.
    Then Mayfield came in and led them to their first win since the Triassic period. Sure, he will inevitably struggle at times but he has officially earned the starting job considering he led them to that win.

  4. The only reason the Browns should sit Baker is so Hue proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that his 1-31 record leading into this season (2-32-1 now!) was clearly earned.

    Tyrod was 4 of 14 last night for 19 yards. It’s not the same as Mahomes vs. Smith last season when Alex was on a tear and a potential MVP candidate.

  6. The time is now. If he had trouble implementing the playbook or game plan then sitting may be necessary but he already seems comfortable doing both. The Browns would likely be 3-0 right now if they started him from the beginning. It would be cruel to make the long suffering fans wait another minute.

  7. I really want to see Baker. But I have to admit that the offensive line’s play during the first half was… offensive. So if that’s what we’re going to see for the rest of the season, I’d much rather see Taylor getting shellacked week after week and keep Mayfield healthy until we can fix some of those line problems.

  8. Anyone who thinks they should go back to Tyrod is insane. Their offense had been completely inept the first 2.5 games before Baker came in. The only reason the games with the Steelers and Saints were close was because of the great play by their defense. The offense with Tyrod in there was laughably bad in those games.

  9. Sitting Mahomes to learn from Alex Smith and KC offense is beneficial. I don’t see the point of sitting behind Taylor. What’s he going to learn? Unless the plan is to teach him to lose.

  12. King is wrong, same as Hue.

    You play your best player available. Always. Objectively- Baker is that, till he isn’t then you play the best player available.

    If a qb is so mentally fragile that a rough rookie season wrecks him, goodness, what kind of men are we raising?

    Great players rise above. Those that never would be great get stuck in the rough patches and stay.

