Steelers simplifying defense, since the other way hasn’t worked

Getty Images

One of the sure signs that an offseason plan has gone wrong is when teams announce they’re “simplifying” things in the first month.

The Cardinals are doing it on offense after their 0-2 start, and since the Steelers aren’t playing well on defense, they’ve decided to follow suit after giving up 31.5 points per game in their 0-1-1 beginning.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler admitted they were to trying to “do too much” after the Kansas City loss, and that they were going to adjust.

“I hope it’s simple enough for where they can run the defense and there wouldn’t be a problem,” Butler said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “Not that we had a bunch of these in-game, but we did have some guys running free a couple times. You saw a guy go down the middle, that was a lack of communication on the field. We have to do a better job of that, and we as coaches have to do a better job of coaching these guys and making sure they are comfortable in what we are doing.”

While the tie to the suddenly hot Browns was one thing, the 42 the Chiefs dropped on them certainly opened some eyes, and with the aerial stylings of Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers up next, the changes seemed necessary.

“It’s not an excuse, but I think simplifying the game plan, letting us line up and make plays, line up to what we see [will help],” cornerback Joe Haden said. “We have to do a lot of film study, study the receivers and see where they line up at. And since they throw with timing, we’ve got to get a feel for the concepts.”

Haden missing the last game with a hamstring injury didn’t help, and he expects to return this week. But the problem isn’t as simple as one guy.