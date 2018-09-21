Taylor Lewan on Andre Branch hit: I’ll get mine in time

Getty Images

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan doesn’t remember much after Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch hit him during an interception return in the season opener. The KO left Lewan with a concussion that kept him out of last week’s game.

Lewan passed protocol and will play this week.

“I feel good,” Lewan said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I wouldn’t have passed the protocol if I didn’t. Maybe a couple of years ago, but I’ve got a wife and a kid now, and I don’t want to be that guy that’s 45 years old and doesn’t know his own name.”

Branch was fined $10,026 but for taunting, not the hit.

Video footage appeared to show Branch yelling “body bag” on the sideline afterward, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel said last week he believes Branch targeted Lewan.

“I don’t know if I was targeted or not,” Lewan said. “I’m not going to sit here and pretend it hurts my feelings. If you’re a good football player, people are out to get you. No bad blood there. I’ll get mine in time.”