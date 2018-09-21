Texans now have NFL’s longest winless streak

Getty Images

As everyone with even a casual interest in the NFL is aware by now, the Browns ended a 635-day winless streak on Thursday night with their 21-17 win over the Jets.

With the Browns off the hook, the honor of holding the league’s longest winless streak now rests with the Texans.

Houston beat the Cardinals 31-21 on November 19 behind two D'Onta Foreman touchdown runs and two Tom Savage touchdown passes and then closed out the 2017 season with six straight losses. They lost their first two games this season and the streak sits at 306 days as of Friday.

They can end that streak against the 0-2 Giants at home on Sunday. If they do, the results of the Raiders, Seahawks, Cardinals, Bills and Lions will determine who is at the bottom of the barrel.