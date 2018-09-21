Todd Bowles: The whole ballgame is on me

Posted by Josh Alper on September 21, 2018, 6:27 AM EDT
The Jets became the first team to lose to the Browns since 2016 when they wound up on the wrong end of Thursday night’s 21-17 final score after leading 14-0 in the first half.

When you lose a game like that, there is going to be plenty of finger pointing and blame assessment. Two key members of the organization were pointing the finger at themselves.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was 15-of-31 for 169 yards and two interceptions, which he called “not acceptable” while pinning blame for the “stagnant offense” on his shoulders. The offense was unimpressive, but the Jets loss featured mind-numbing penalties, defensive breakdowns once Baker Mayfield entered the game and the generally poor end of game management that’s been a hallmark of recent seasons.

“I’m taking the whole ballgame,” head coach Todd Bowles said, via the New York Post. “The whole ballgame is on me.”

Bowles went 10-6 in his first season with the Jets and has gone 11-24 since that point. Much of that record can be explained away by the roster renovations that went on over the last two years and Bowles got a contract extension in December that represented that point of view. One loss isn’t likely to reverse that, but more losses like Thursday’s won’t make for comfortable footing.

11 responses to “Todd Bowles: The whole ballgame is on me

  3. If you are going to play the rookie QB, then live with his growing pains. What that means is stop calling the dink and dunk offense all game. Let the kid throw some passes longer than 5 yards before you are in comeback mode.

    He will make mistakes but also hopefully learn from them.

    ” Mind numbing penalties” is a phrase that should be used on a weekly basis. Actually, it should part of the NFL recognition program, as in “Mind Numbing Penalty of the Week”.
  5. The Jets cannot stick their head out any longer for this guy, he will ruin Darnold if he gets another year. He lets players skate for missed meetings and overall poor behavior according to Pepper Johnson, and who is this “defensive guru” the media speaks of? He completely misused Sheldon Richardson and now he’s doing the same with Leonard Williams. The guy isn’t even capitalizing on break out years from Jamal Adams and Darron Lee. Why is Pryor playing over Jermaine Kearse? Why do we have Leo Williams at nose tackle? Why have we barely looked Robby Anderson’s way so far when he’s streaking down the sideline wide open on almost every single play? Don’t even get me started on Bowles body language on the sideline..him and Mac have to go.

  9. eagleswin says:
    September 21, 2018 at 6:37 am
    If you are going to play the rookie QB, then live with his growing pains. What that means is stop calling the dink and dunk offense all game. Let the kid throw some passes longer than 5 yards before you are in comeback mode.
    You don’t understand, Darnold does not have a particularly strong arm and when he does try to throw long needs to set and wind up, and even early in the game was almost intercepted on a long-ish pass (Browns secondary stepped in front but dropped a total gimmie). Plus early in the game with Browns spluttering there was no need for Jets to air it out with riskier plays, and they only have one quality receiver anyways: Kearse.

    He reminds me of Tomlin…..hes just not a good coach and lacks control of his team

  11. Can’t wait for the Evan and Joe WFAN podcast today. Joe Benigno who has made no secret that he wishes to see Bowles fired is going to rip him on their show today.

