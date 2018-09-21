Week Three injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Three of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a long-awaited win by the Browns and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Saints at Falcons

Saints DT Tyeler Davison (foot) and LB Manti Te'o (knee) are both out and make up the team’s entire injury report this week.

RB Devonta Freeman (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), LB Corey Nelson (calf) and DE Derrick Shelby (groin) have been ruled out by the Falcons.

Broncos at Ravens

The Broncos didn’t rule out any players this week. CB Adam Jones (thigh), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (abdomen), and T Jared Veldheer (concussion) are considered questionable to play.

The Ravens got LB C.J. Mosley (knee) back at practice Thursday, but he sat out on Friday and was listed as questionable. CB Anthony Averett (hamstring), DT Willie Henry (abdomen) and TE Hayden Hurst (foot) were ruled out. LB Matt Judon (hamstring), DT Michael Pierce (foot) and T Ronnie Stanley (elbow) also drew questionable tags.

Bengals at Panthers

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (knee) and C Billy Price (foot) will not play this weekend. LB Preston Brown (ankle) and DE Michael Johnson (knee) were listed as questionable.

TE Greg Olsen (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (medical illness), S Da'Norris Searcy (concussion) and G Trai Turner (concussion) will miss this Sunday’s game for the Panthers. WR Damiere Byrd (knee) and CB Donte Jackson (groin) were listed as questionable.

Giants at Texans

The Giants ruled out CB Eli Apple (groin) and LB Olivier Vernon (ankle).

CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles) is out for the Texans. WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring) and TE Jordan Thomas (hip) are considered questionable to play this Sunday.

Titans at Jaguars

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he’ll make a call in the next 24 hours about QB Marcus Mariota (right elbow).T Jack Conklin (knee), LB Kamalei Correa (back) and S Kendrick Lewis (foot) are also questionable while RB David Fluellen (groin) and T Dennis Kelly (illness) are out for the Titans.

G A.J. Cann (triceps), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) have been listed as questionable this week.

49ers at Chiefs

49ers G Joshua Garnett (toe) was ruled out on Friday. WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep) and S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

It looks like another week with no S Eric Berry (heel) for the Chiefs. He was listed as doubtful along with LB Ben Niemann (hamstring). RB Spencer Ware (knee) is likelier to play after being listed as questionable.

Raiders at Dolphins

DT P.J. Hall (ankle) remains out for the Raiders. CB Nick Nelson (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Dolphins only listed S Reshad Jones (shoulder) on this week’s injury report. Jones is questionable to play.

Bills at Vikings

RB LeSean McCoy (rib) is questionable after a week of limited practices for the Bills. CB Phillip Gaines (elbow), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), RB Taiwan Jones (head), and WR Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) are also listed as questionable while DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring) is out.

RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), DE Everson Griffen (knee), TE David Morgan (knee), and CB Marcus Sherels (ribs) were ruled out by the Vikings.

Colts at Eagles

The Colts had a big group of players ruled out on Friday. DT Denico Autry (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), RB Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and CB Quincy Wilson (concussion) will all miss the trip to Philly. S Clayton Geathers (knee, elbow) and CB Chris Milton (concussion) are questionable.

Running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are out and Corey Clement (quad) is questionable, so the Eagles have some injury issues in their backfield. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and T Jason Peters (quad) are also questionable, although Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Jeffery has yet to be cleared.

Packers at Washington

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) is listed as questionable and set to practice on Saturday. LB Oren Burks (shoulder), CB Davon House (biceps) and S Josh Jones (ankle) drew the same listing while CB Kevin King (groin) has been ruled out.

S Troy Apke (hamstring) and G Shawn Lauvao (calf) will not be in the Washington lineup this week. LB Zach Brown (oblique), WR Maurice Harris (concussion) and WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) are listed as questionable.

Chargers at Rams

T Joe Barksdale (knee) and DE Joey Bosa (foot) will miss the battle for Los Angeles. WR Travis Benjamin (foot), TE Antonio Gates (illness) and RB Derek Watt (thumb) are all listed as questionable.

Rams K Greg Zuerlein (groin) is out and LB Mark Barron (ankle) is unlikely to play given his doubtful tag.

Bears at Cardinals

The Bears have ruled out CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring) and S DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm) for this Sunday.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and drew a questionable tag on Friday. S Rudy Ford (ankle), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), DE Markus Golden (knee), and TE Jermaine Gresham (achilles) are also questionable for the home team. DT Olsen Pierre (toe) and T Andre Smith (elbow) have been ruled out.

Cowboys at Seahawks

Cowboys DT Maliek Collins (knee) and C Travis Frederick (illness) will be out this Sunday. WR Cole Beasley (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and S Xavier Woods (hamstring) all drew questionable tags.

WR Doug Baldwin (knee), G Ethan Pocic (ankle) and LB K.J. Wright (knee) have been ruled out by the Seahawks. C Justin Britt (shoulder) and LB Mychal Kendricks (ankle) will be game-time decisions after being listed as questionable.

Patriots at Lions

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring) is considered questionable to play in his first game since being traded to the Patriots. TE Jacob Hollister (chest) has been ruled out and two others — S Patrick Chung (concussion) and DE Trey Flowers (concussion) — are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. T Marcus Cannon (calf), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip) and CB Eric Rowe (groin) join Gordon in the questionable category.

The Lions ruled out T Andrew Donnal (knee). DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), LB Eli Harold (hip), WR Marvin Jones (ankle), G T.J. Lang (back), TE Michael Roberts (knee) and CB Darius Slay (concussion) are questionable for Sunday night’s game.