Andy Reid knows it will get harder as defenses study Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career as a starter better than anyone could have expected, throwing more touchdown passes in the first two games of a season (10) than any other player ever has in the history of the league, and also twice being named the AFC offensive player of the week. His coach knows that it won’t continue to be as easy as it’s been, as defensive coordinators get more and more Mahomes film — and, in turn, Mahomes faces the challenge of getting his game to a higher level.

“That’s the challenge,” Reid told reporters earlier this week. “As they study him, then he’ll rise up and do that. Is there going to be a hiccup here or there? Yes. There will be learning experiences going on here. Everything has not been roses up to this point. It looks like it, but that has not been the case. He has a ton of things to work on. As he goes on, there are a lot of great defensive minds in this league and they will present it to him. One advantage I think he had was he was able to work against [Chiefs defensive coordinator] Bob [Sutton] at training camp and had a lot of things thrown at him. Everyone has their flavor and you have to be able to answer it. If you don’t, you have a problem.”

Reid knows that “different wrinkles” will indeed be coming. He can expect them on Sunday from the 49ers, even if the wrinkles consist of defensive players not making mistakes, which 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes the Steelers did in Week Two.

“There were a lot of busts in the Pittsburgh game,” Sherman told reporters on Thursday, three days before his team faces the Chiefs in what will be Mahomes’ first career home start. “A lot of guys out of position. It looked like they just tried to do too much. They had a bunch of checks. Any time you try to scheme up for every single play you’re going to get, it’s going to be tough. I think they made it way too complicated. . . . You know, [Mahomes] made great plays and great throws but there were a lot of guys running scot-free, buck naked, wide open. You’ve got to play more sound than that.”

Of course, maybe that was a result of the looks the Chiefs were giving them and/or Mahomes reacting to coverages before the snap, allowing him to anticipate where the open man would be.

Whatever the explanation, Sunday’s game between San Francisco and Kansas City surely will leave someone to explain why the Chiefs were able to continue their torrid start offensively, or why they weren’t.