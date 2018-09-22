Bills place Vontae Davis on the reserve/left squad list

Getty Images

Six days ago, Bills cornerback Vontae Davis retired, during the team’s home opener against the Chargers. On Saturday, the end officially arrived for Davis.

The Bills have placed Davis on the reserve/left squad list.

Buffalo had received a roster exemption of Monday for Davis, allowing them to fill his spot on the active roster then and there. His placement on the reserve/left squad list slams the door on any possible return in 2018, for the Bills or any other team.

Not that a return was likely; Davis has made it clear that he is done with football and ready to move on with his life.

A first-round pick in 2009, Davis played for the Dolphins, Colts, and Bills.