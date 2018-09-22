Breshad Perriman already out in D.C.

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Washington signed a pair of former first-round receivers. One of them already is gone.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Breshad Perriman, a first-round pick in 2015 of the Ravens, has been released. The team indicated to Perriman that he could be brought back in the future.

For now, 2012 Cardinals first-rounder Michael Floyd continues to remain in the fold. Which creates the impression that, for now, he has prevailed in the Costanza vs. Lloyd Braun competition, with the spoils being not a Water Pik but ongoing employment.

The good news for Perriman is that he’ll be paid for the week, given the timing of the release. His contract will be subject to waivers. If he clears waivers, he’ll become a free agent.