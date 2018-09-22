Browns sign linebacker from Chargers’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns will head to Oakland next week with a player they’ve just plucked from L.A.

The team announced that linebacker D'Juan Hines has been signed to the active roster from the Chargers’ practice squad. The Browns waived defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo in order to create the roster spot.

Undrafted from the University of Houston, Hines spent the offseason program and training camp with the Chargers. He was cut three weeks ago and then signed to the practice squad.

Odenigbo arrived in Cleveland via waivers from the Vikings. He did not appear in any of the team’s first three regular-season games.