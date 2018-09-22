Erik Swoope back on Colts’ active roster

Getty Images

Erik Swoope is back on the Colts’ 53-man roster.

Swoope, a former University of Miami basketball player turned tight end who’s been with the Colts on and off since they signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2014, was called up to the 53-man roster from the practice squad today.

The Colts had Swoope on their opening day roster and he caught a pass in Week One against the Bengals. But they waived him after that game and then put him on the practice squad when he cleared waivers. Now he’s back on the active roster.

In his career, Swoope has 16 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown. He has played in 18 games over the five seasons he’s been in Indianapolis.

The Colts also waived cornerback Lenzy Pipkins and signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad.