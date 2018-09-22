Is Todd Bowles already on the hot seat?

Getty Images

Less than two weeks after scoring nearly 50 points on the road in prime time, Jets coach Todd Bowles could be on path for an exit from New York.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that “the feeling around the Jets” is that Bowles isn’t safe, despite a contract extension from earlier this year that runs through 2020.

Much of it depends on what happens moving forward. Most immediately, the Jets have a trip to Jacksonville followed by three straight home games. A 1-3 record over the next four games could be enough to commence the process of finding a coach who would be the right coach to groom Sam Darnold in 2019 and beyond.