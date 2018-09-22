John Mara not surprised by early criticism of Eli Manning

Getty Images

The Giants made a big deal about keeping Eli Manning for another season, after a season that saw him benched for one week in favor of Geno Smith. So far, it hasn’t gone well. And plenty of people have criticized Manning and the team’s ongoing commitment to him.

“So what else is new?” co-owner John Mara told reporters on Friday, via the New York Post. “Listen: we’re 0-2 for a reason. There’s nothing I can say to defend that. Obviously we’re hoping to be a little better. We’ll see. It’s a long season.”

Mara understandably believes that the coach he hired to take over for Ben McAdoo eventually will do better. In all fairness, Pat Shurmur can’t do much worse.

“I like the way we’ve practiced, I like their enthusiasm, I like their attentiveness to the coach,” Mara said. “We’ll see if it pays off.”

The bad news for Big Blue is that they’ll be facing an even more desperate Texans team, in its home opener. So the dividend check may still be in the mail. Based on the upcoming schedule, it’s possibly coming via the slow train from Philly.