Johnny Manziel improves, but loses another CFL game

AP

The good news is, Johnny Manziel had his best game yet in the Canadian Football League. The bad news is, Manziel’s Montreal Alouettes still lost 31-14.

Manziel is back as the Alouettes’ starter after losing his starting job as a result both of poor play and a concussion, and he did a few good things: He completed 18-of-25 passes for 212 yards, ran six times for 36 yards, and even gained 22 yards on a catch on a Philly Special-style trick play.

Unfortunately, Manziel also threw a fourth-quarter interception that ended any hopes the Alouettes had of a comeback.

“I felt really comfortable for a lot of the night, seeing the field, seeing coverages,” Manziel said. “Even though it’s a loss, from a personal standpoint of learning this game and being out on the field, there were some better things. Still a lot of work to be done, but I’m proud of the way our guys fought.”

Manziel will presumably remain the starter for the last-place Alouettes, and he has indicated that he’s committed to getting better for them both this year and next year, with a hoped-for return to the NFL in 2020. But he clearly has a long way to go.