LeSean McCoy travels with the Bills to Minnesota

It’s Saturday, the one day per week when visiting teams that have sandbagged injured players under the vague category of “questionable” have to put their cards on the table.

For the Bills, running back LeSean McCoy, questionable with a rib injury, has made the trip to Minnesota for a Week Three game against the Vikings. It doesn’t mean he’ll definitely play, but it definitely means he’ll be available to play.

NFL Network reported in the aftermath of Buffalo’s Week Two loss to the Chargers that McCoy has fractured ribs. He doesn’t. But the team has been broken for the past two weeks, and they are big underdogs on Sunday at Minnesota.