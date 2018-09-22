Many subscribers to DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket getting less than they paid for

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
If you’re a big NFL fan, there’s no better way to watch every game, every Sunday than to subscribe to DirecTV and the NFL Sunday Ticket package. At least, on the days when the Sunday Ticket package is actually working as advertised.

Unfortunately, for many subscribers, it doesn’t work as advertised.

During Week Two of the NFL season, social media lit up with complaints from DirecTV subscribers who weren’t getting the Sunday Ticket package they paid for. (During Week One that wasn’t an issue because DirecTV offers the first week free to all subscribers.) Issues such as customers being told they had ordered the Red Zone Channel only to have it blacked out when the games started, to getting a message on all the NFL channels saying they needed to buy them even though they had already paid for the channels, were commonplace. Reddit threads describe experiences like spending six hours talking to seven customer service agents before getting the correct Sunday Ticket channels.

My own issue, as a DirecTV subscriber, remains unresolved as I’ve been unable to get anyone on the phone who could fix it. PFT separately reached out to a public relations spokesperson for AT&T, DirecTV’s parent company, to ask about the scope of subscriber issues with Sunday Ticket. The spokesperson did not respond.

Sunday Ticket isn’t cheap: It’s $293.94 for the basic package, with the package that includes Red Zone Channel increasing to $395.95. For that kind of money, it should work as advertised.

As long as DirecTV has a monopoly on NFL Sunday Ticket, the company doesn’t have a lot of incentive to provide good customer service: DirecTV knows that hard-core NFL fans want to see their games and will put up with a lot to get them.

19 responses to “Many subscribers to DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket getting less than they paid for

  1. I refused to cough up the money this year because of the rule changes and SJWs, and as a Patriots fan it no longer made sense as they’re on TV so frequently already.

  3. I filed a complaint with the Better business bureau after them shipping me from department to department for 4 hours. Funny how quickly they fix something after a complaint. Directv customer service is a joke.

  5. The NFL, with all its money and resources, needs to take all this back and stream their games similar to what Disney is about to do and the DC universe is doing now. Or even negotiate with Netflix whose customer service isn’t as horrible as DIRECTV.

  6. AT&T has the worst customer service among large companies an it’s not even close. I dropped DirecTV so I wouldn’t have to deal with anyone associated with AT&T and my blood pressure dropped 20 points.

  8. I was part of this mess. Luckily I caught on around 11am and was able to get it sorted before the masses realized and clogged the customer service lines!

  10. “The NFL, with all its money and resources, needs to take all this back and stream their games”

    Streaming is not a viable option for many people.

  11. NFL Sunday Ticket is in big trouble, after this year I’m leaving. Not going to pay to see a bunch of greedy players and football is becoming been there done that for a lot of us older people.
    I really could give a crap who wins the SB. It no longer is a big deal. I dont know who won two years ago and dont care to.
    Last week 20k did not show up for the redskins game. That trend is starting and will keep going until they find young rich people who can afford season tickets and think their cool.
    NASCAR is just now realizing the party is over and it took them three years to get it.

  12. I have a very dysfunctional relationship with DirecTV. Every year I swear I’m cancelling because of the cost and their stunningly bad customer service. 15+ years later and I’m back for more so I can watch the 10 or 12 games a year my team isn’t nationally televised. I hate myself every year, but can’t/won’t change until there’s an alternative.

  13. lucstaubach says:
    September 22, 2018 at 8:39 am
    I’m sure even that problem Direct TV is better than DAZN scrap you have to use in Canada

    ————————————

    IMHO I think you are wrong. DAZN is the way to go.

    First off, I have sub-standard internet at only 10mbps (I live in rural Canada), I use DAZN and I love it. Sunday Ticket used to cost me a fortune, then I started to watch RedZone, now I just pay for DAZN.

    $20/month I get everything, First month free whenever I sign up each year. All the games, redzone, replays, ALL 22 coach film, I get all the America’s Game and even a live feed to NFL Network.

    There is more stuff each year (Boxing, some MMA, some golf this year). I don’t watch the other stuff but could be an added value if you are a fan of those sports as well. I think this is the way sports programming should be.

    Not to mention I get it on my device anywhere I have internet (Android, IOS, Smart TV, Windows, Chromecast support)

    Finally, you can also login share to split that 20 bux. Only tried 2 logins so far…

  14. Never paid more than $99 bucks for it used to threaten to cancel every year wen I asked for retentions, now I got rid of direct tv they were ruined by att , can’t complain I use a streaming cable service and get more than I did with direct tv and pay a year what I paid a month with them

  15. DirecTV gave me ST free of charge this year, so even if there are glitches, I am getting my money’s worth. YMMV.

  18. Wow, there must be a lot of intellectually challenged football fans out there. I’ve had Sunday Ticket since 1998 and have NEVER has an issue.

    Maybe you people need to learn how to perform difficult tasks – like operating a television.

  19. First row sports TV. You’re insane of you think I’m paying for NFL games anymore. The crazy thing is, Every Game should be televised regardless of the network or day off the week. Just because it’s on cable TV should not matter, but this Monopoly is a joke. So I’ve been fed up years ago. Google is your friend.

