The Patriots will be facing the team coached by their former defensive coordinator with three defensive starters missing.

New England has downgraded defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Eric Rowe, and safety Patrick Chung to out for Sunday night’s game against the Lions and coach Matt Patricia.

Flowers and Chung were both listed as doubtful will concussions. Rowe had been listed as questionable with a groin injury.