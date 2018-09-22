Pats, Packers drawing plenty of action in New Jersey sports book

Getty Images

The house always wins. But that doesn’t keep people from constantly trying to beat it.

For bettors in New Jersey this weekend, the bulk of the money have been wagered on a pair of Week Three road favorites: The Patriots and the Packers.

As noted by David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, the DraftKing sports book in New Jersey had as of Friday 96 percent of the Patriots-Lions money placed on the Patriots giving 6.5 points. For Packers-Washington, 89 percent of the money has been placed on the Packers, minus-2.5.

The Packers giving only 2.5 points (elsewhere we’ve seen three) feels like a no-brainer — which makes me wonder whether someone setting the line knows something the rest of us don’t. Maybe something about the knee of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers following Sunday’s 70-minute marathon against Minnesota.