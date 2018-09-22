Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Defenses are doing more to take away Jets WR Robby Anderson, and it’s working.

As the Bills prepare to face a potent passing attack in Minnesota, they worked out several cornerbacks on Friday, including David Amerson.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore took another big step on Sunday in his path to Canton, but for now he’s simply trying to compete with young guys like Kenyan Drake.

Patriots CB Cyrus Jones was “blown away” by the team’s decision to bring him back.

The best friend of Ravens rookie TE Hayden Hurst, the 25th overall pick in the draft, was drafted 25th overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Bengals believe in RB Gio Bernard — which is a good thing, with Joe Mixon injured.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry earned his game ball on Thursday night, a game he found a way to thrive in despite injury.

Steelers CB Joe Haden is optimistic that he’ll be able to play on Monday.

The Texans know it will take a “whole defensive effort” to contain RB Saquon Barkley.

The Colts’ offensive line is coming together under a make-no-apologies throwback of a position coach.

The Jaguars are keenly aware of Tennessee’s special teams.

Last week’s touchdown throw on a fake punt has dramatically improved Titans S Kevin Byard‘s passing numbers in Madden.

The numbers don’t show it yet, but Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy believes RB Kareem Hunt is playing very well.

Chargers S Derwin James can do plenty of damage when he sneaks into the box.

The Broncos’ defense has the early NFL lead in success rate on third down.

Raiders CB Rashaan Melvin is thriving in the “motor” coverage technique.

Is former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant still better than any option the team has on the roster?

Will the Giants pull out all the stops in an effort to pull off a win on Sunday in Houston?

The recent journey of new-old Eagles WR Jordan Matthews has given him perspective.

Washington WR Jamison Crowder has been a disappointment through two games.

Taking a big hit while playing offense in high school convinced LB Danny Trevathan to become one of the guys dishing them out.

The Lions may have been the biggest losers on Thursday night, after witnessing the team that blew them out in Week One get beaten by Cleveland.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine doesn’t like how the unit responded after Clay Matthews‘ controversial roughing the passer foul.

Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell says that a dislocated finger won’t hamper his game. (So he’ll still drop a bunch of passes despite the injury?)

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is preparing for New Orleans to use a bunch of different looks defensively.

Looking back at the last time the Panthers played the team from Cincinnati.

Mike Westhoff says it was a “no brainer” to use QB Taysom Hill as a kick returner.

Bucs K Chandler Catanzaro has missed a couple of kicks this year, but he hasn’t been fired. (Yet.)

The Cardinals hope that the return of DE Markus Golden will give the team a spark.

For the Rams, preparations for the short-week Week Four game against Minnesota will begin immediately after Sunday’s game against L.A.’s other NFL team ends.

Here are the keys to the 49ers’ effort to win in Kansas City.

Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin has a twin brother on the team, but he still gets help from a big brother who plays in San Francisco.