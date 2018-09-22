School superintendent resigns over racist comment about Deshaun Watson

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
Lynn Redden, the superintendent of Onalaska Independent School District in Texas resigned this morning in the wake of his racist comments about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“We have accepted the resignation of the superintendent,” the school board said in a statement released on Saturday morning.

The resignation came six days after Redden wrote on Facebook about Watson’s play at the end of the Texans’ loss to the Titans.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” he wrote. “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

Those comments were denounced by, among others, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and team captain J.J. Watt.

18 responses to “School superintendent resigns over racist comment about Deshaun Watson

  2. For those who haven’t heard all the details, his explanation was that he thought it was a private message he was responding to rather than posting it for the whole world to see. Doh! If you ain’t smart enough to understand how social media works, best to stay away from it.

  3. It was certainly a racist remark, and he should have drawn some sort of rebuke. But do people always have to see their lives ruined because they said something stupid?

  4. atlantablewa28to3lead says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    Of course, he’ll still draw his full pension and benefits, so what did he really lose?
    ++
    Dignity

  8. A person in power (school board superintendent) you can think anything you want, you just can’t say it. Idiot!

  9. “Yes, they do.
    When the person in charge of education is a racist, they do need it.”

    Do you apply that across the board? Have you ever in your life said something racist or misogynist? Did you then quit your job? We keep applying the death penalty for jaywalking.

  11. THE AMERICAN REBELLION says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:26 pm
    freedom of speech is dead

    ——-

    Well, he wasn’t fired from a public school district. He resigned likely because he thought he couldn’t do his job anymore with the controversy. So it’s not a first amendment issue at all.

  12. To THE AMERICAN REBELLION:

    Freedom of speech is entirely alive. He wasn’t arrested, he is still free.

    But freedom of speech DOES NOT mean freedom from consequence. Which is what happened here.

  13. THE AMERICAN REBELLION
    Sep 22, 2018, 10:26 AM PDT
    freedom of speech is dead
    ——————-
    I don’t think you understand what “Freedom of speech” really means then.

  14. redlikethepig says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:27 pm
    “Yes, they do.
    When the person in charge of education is a racist, they do need it.”

    Do you apply that across the board? Have you ever in your life said something racist or misogynist? Did you then quit your job? We keep applying the death penalty for jaywalking
    —————-
    it’s pretty telling that you equated racism with jaywalking

    But to answer your direct question, no not everyone should lose their entire career because they are racist. But someone who is responsible for thousands of students including I’m sure many many African-American students should definitely not be allowed to keep their job.

  16. This is a horrible story all around. I don’t celebrate anyone losing their job ever. That said, he can’t be a school district supervisor. If he wants to be Trump supporter and drive a cab that’s his business but he can’t impart his morals on kids or people that teach kids.

  17. Sorry bud,a guy making important decisions for thousands of students and staff spouting off deragatory comments about black people isn’t the same thing as jay walking.

    Our country has a very poor history of racism, and treating black people poorly. Wanna keep your job and dignity? Keep your racist comments to yourself

  18. THE AMERICAN REBELLION says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:26 pm
    freedom of speech is dead

    ————————
    This is no different from players protesting at work. No one took away his right to make his statement. And then no one took away the rights of others to respond how they wished. Sure this time the argument supports the SJW point of view. But it should. Its a true argument that applies equally to everyone regardless of politics.

Leave a Reply

