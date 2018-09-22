School superintendent resigns over racist comment about Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Lynn Redden, the superintendent of Onalaska Independent School District in Texas resigned this morning in the wake of his racist comments about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“We have accepted the resignation of the superintendent,” the school board said in a statement released on Saturday morning.

The resignation came six days after Redden wrote on Facebook about Watson’s play at the end of the Texans’ loss to the Titans.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” he wrote. “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

Those comments were denounced by, among others, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and team captain J.J. Watt.