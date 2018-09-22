Vita Vea out for Buccaneers vs. Steelers

Getty Images

Buccaneers first-round draft pick Vita Vea has still not played a snap in his NFL career, and that won’t change on Monday night.

Vea has been declared out for this week’s game against the Steelers. Vea suffered a calf injury during the first contact practice of training camp and still hasn’t been able to get on the field.

The Bucs will be thin in the middle of the defensive line because both Vea and fellow defensive tackle Beau Allen are out. Also out for the Bucs is cornerback Marcus Williams, while safety Chris Conte and cornerback Brent Grimes are questionable.

The Steelers listed three injured players for Monday night: safety Morgan Burnett, guard David DeCastro and tackle Marcus Gilbert, all of whom are listed as doubtful.