A.J. Green on sidelines for Panthers-Bengals shootout

AP

The Bengals and Panthers are involved in something of a shootout, which isn’t entirely unexpected.

And the Bengals are doing their part without wide receiver A.J. Green.

Green went down and has been listed as questionable to return with a groin injury, but he’s sitting on the sidelines watching a wild game unfold.

The Panthers are up 28-21, but Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton just hit Tyler Boyd for a touchdown to get them to within a score. The Bengals’ strategy appears to be finding the guy covered by Panthers safety Colin Jones and throwing to him. Jones, normally a role player and special teams standout, has replaced Da'Norris Searcy in the starting lineup after Searcy was placed on IR last week.

The Panthers are mixing the run and pass effectively, as Cam Newton has rushed for two touchdowns and thrown for two more, and running back Christian McCaffrey is over 100 yards rushing.