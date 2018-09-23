Aaron Rodgers says hamstring is fine

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers appeared to grab his right hamstring during Sunday’s loss to Washington. The Packers quarterback denied he injured his hamstring, though.

In fact, he doesn’t even remember ever grabbing the back of his leg.

“Nope,” Rodgers said, via packersnews.com. “I don’t know. I don’t remember. Hamstrings are fine.”

But Rodgers admitted his left knee doesn’t feel any better than it did after the tie with Minnesota last week. He hopes it gets better at some point this season.

“I hope so; I really do,” Rodgers said. “It can be painful sometimes, moving around, especially lateral movement. But I’m going to go out there if I’m up for it. Trying to get this thing back in the right direction for next week.”