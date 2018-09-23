Adam Vinatieri ties Morten Andersen for most field goals all-time

Getty Images

The Colts offense sputtered in the red zone after Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz‘s second turnover of the day, but they lead 16-13 after Adam Vinatieri‘s third field goal of the afternoon.

That kick made some history for Vinatieri. It was the 565th field goal of his career and that ties Hall of Famer Morten Andersen for the most in NFL history. It took Andersen 709 tries to get that many, but Vinatieri has done it in 670 career kicks.

Vinatieri got his chance after Colts defensive lineman Margus Hunt forced and recovered a Wentz fumble inside the 20-yard-line. His previous kick came after a Wentz interception and those turnovers have helped the Colts a great deal on a day when they have been outgained 312-137 by the Eagles offense.

Wentz is 17-of-29 for 204 yards in his return to the Eagles starting lineup, but they have only gotten into the end zone once on a rainy day in Philadelphia.