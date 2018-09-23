Adrian Peterson, Alex Smith lead big Washington win

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 23, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
A week after it disappeared, Washington’s offense has been found.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes, and running back Adrian Peterson had two touchdown runs, and Washington beat Green Bay 31-17 today.

It was a big turnaround from last week, when Washington’s offense couldn’t get anything going in an ugly loss to the Colts. This week Peterson ran for 120 yards on 19 carries, while Smith had 220 passing yards on 12-of-20 passing.

For the Packers, it was a disappointing game with some strange decision making from coach Mike McCarthy, who sat on his timeouts late in the first half rather than buying Aaron Rodgers some time to try to score, and then chose to punt late in the game on fourth-and-5 rather than going for it. That punt might as well have been waving a white flag.

Rodgers is noticeably hobbled on his injured knee, but he still managed to complete 27 of 44 passes for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

This game could have implications in the NFC playoff race months from now. Green Bay falls to 1-1-1, while Washington improves to 2-1.

49 responses to “Adrian Peterson, Alex Smith lead big Washington win

  1. This is the Sunday I decide to pack it up and quit watching football. Between the terrible Roughing the Passer calls against Matthews, today’s lowering the helmet call, and the Vikings STINKING UP US Bank Stadium. I’m done. I hate the NFL.

  4. Hail to the Redskins!
    Hail Victory!
    Braves on the Warpath!
    Fight for old D.C.!
    Run or pass and score—We want a lot more!
    Beat ’em, Swamp ’em,
    Touchdown! — Let the points soar!
    Fight on, fight on ‘Til you have won
    Sons of Wash-ing-ton. Rah!, Rah!, Rah!
    Hail to the Redskins!
    Hail Victory!
    Braves on the Warpath!
    Fight for old D.C.!

  11. Peterson is still a great rb. His assumed demise was a bit prematurely. Alex keeps surprising people with his great play. If packets didn’t constantly Kepple whining every time Rodgers got hit ,it wouldn’t have come to this. You can thank yourselves and fragile Rodgers for today’s flag football. Qbs have been getting babied and helped with free yards and free first downs since 2000. And that’s why Montana will always be the greatest of all time. He never got coddled and helped out with free first downs for getting sacked. Brady and Rodgers would not survive in Montanas era of real football where qbs can get hit with the meanest nastiest hits ever and refs will not help you keep drives alive. 4-0 no superbowl interceptions in the toughest era of all time. Montana is the greatest ever. Brady is #2 even though he played in the softest era where qbs can’t be touched and helps him keep drives alive because he was touched. True football fans going way back no Montana is the best. Today era is a joke that’s made to help the qb and Punish the defense for being too good. Today’s young fans have no clue what real football is and overrate today’s qbs thanks to the referees consistent help.

  12. Man, our Packers really stunk it up today. We could’ve won. Are we better than this? Maybe not. We’ll be drinking beer heavily all week now. So, no change.

  18. Are these actual Redskins fans who have been so quiet so far? NOW you come out?

    Well… Anyway, congrats on being given this win. Packers played more poorly than the ‘skins did.

  19. It’s early. Pack is 1-1-1. Minnesota lost and so no harm done. Pack had chances but self inflicted penalties and drops hurt. So be happy Washington but many weeks to go.

  22. So apparently the solution to the Redskin running back issue is to have AP play every other game. Not sure if he can string two good games together. We’ll see next week.

    HTTR!

  23. And here I was concerned which team was the more legitimate SuperBowl contender; Packers or Vikings.

    I needn’t concern myself much further……..they both suck.

  24. Green Bay certainly isn’t going anywhere if Jason Spriggs is in the lineup for long. The defense would be held up longer by a tackling dummy. And why they kept throwing to Cobb, who couldn’t catch today, I don’t know.

  25. “…with some strange decision making from coach Mike McCarthy…”

    What else is new?
    The garbage O-Line? Nope.
    The mediocre defense? Nope.

    A-A-Ron can’t do everything, this is Football.
    He should’ve muscled his way out of Green Bay like Kirk Caviar did, who is coincidentally on a competitive team/better run organization.

  28. You can thank yourselves and fragile Rodgers for today’s flag football. Qbs have been getting babied and helped with free yards and free first downs since 2000. And that’s why Montana will always be the greatest of all time. He never got coddled and helped out with free first downs for getting sacked. Brady and Rodgers would not survive in Montanas era of real football where qbs can get hit with the meanest nastiest hits ever and refs will not help you keep drives alive. 4-0 no superbowl interceptions in the toughest era of all time. Montana is the greatest ever. Brady is #2 even though he played in the softest era where qbs can’t be touched and helps him keep drives alive because he was touched. True football fans going way back no Montana is the best. Today era is a joke that’s made to help the qb and Punish the defense for being too good.
    ======

    Brady has missed 19 games in his career.. 15 due to a torn ACL.. 4 to suspension.

    He takes a consistent pounding because its really the only proven way to beat him.

    YES, he’s protected now. But he’s done nothing but PROVE his toughness, year and year out, game in game out.

    Rodgers hasn’t been as fortunate. He’s taken WAY more sacks though. Lesser lines, and he holds the ball longer than anyone, attempting to make plays.

    I think your point is argumentative at best.

    Apparently you forget the pounding Montana took. Walsh wrote him off twice. Injury was the biggest reason Steve Young was acquired. Montana missed 2 full seasons worth of starts 1991-1992 before the trade after that bone-crushing hit in the 1990 NFCC Game.

  30. RE: the Matthews penalty — I’m a Redskins fan fwiw — it’s crap. It was a clean tackle, he didn’t go for the head, and he charged into the body/shoulder, and sacked him. He did put nearly 100% of his weight on Smith, but it was simply a tackle and they fell to the ground.

    The rule change was designed to prevent the injury that Rogers suffered last year – when the defensive player had him, took multiple steps with him wrapped up in his arms, and then drove him into the ground. This play was nowhere near that one. no penalty should have been called. And if the rule change says that it should have been called, then the rule needs to be changed. I agree that the Rogers tackle from last year could have been avoided, but this one was a clean sack and i have no problem with it.

  32. Goodell might as well just come out and admit that he’s doing everything he can to make sure the Packers have a terrible year. The first 3 weeks have had 3 horrendous roughing the passer calls on Matthews at critical points in the game.

  33. Congrats Redskins fans, sound victory. Never in doubt. Way to many mistakes by the Packers who are extremely fortunate to be 1-1-1. Not hard to envision them being 0-3 at this point.

    If the vets keep making so many mistakes (House, Kendricks, Cobb) give more snaps to the kids, please.

  34. I’m a Viking fan and that was a terrible against Matthew’s but it is the Rodgers Rule. I agree about football before To. Brady. Pre 2000’s football was much better and made a lot more sense as funny as that may sound.

  35. And today is exactly why Rodgers will take his $80 million this year and force his way out of GB. Mike McCarthy is a joke. His message — whatever the hell that was — has gone flat. Ted Thompson has been deified for selecting Aaron Rodgers (who fell into his lap) 13 years ago. Nick Perry and Randall Cobb should have been jettisoned two years ago. It’s an awful roster. Gruden will rue the day he sent Mack to Bears believing they would have a worse record this year than GB.

  37. I for one hate AP, always will. Anyone who can beat a child is a piece of garbage and deserves no respect from anyone. He should not be playing or making a ton of money. Unforgivable

  38. Last week Matthews lifted cousins leg. I know people don’t want to admit it, but he did.

    This week his feet left the ground as a rammed the QB.

    He’s the dirtiest player in the NFL.

  40. 3 straight games with horrendous roughing calls on Matthews at a critical point in the game. Why can’t Goodell just come out and admit he’s doing everything he can to make sure the Packers have a terrible year.

  44. “Anyone who thinks McCarthy is a good coach should be made to watch this game.”

    We’ve (us two at least) been saying it for many years, even the Super Bowl year when they won in spite of him (example: only 4 pass attempts for the rest of the game vs PHI in the playoffs after GB went ahead in the middle of the 3rd qtr).
    Last week he didn’t run clock and force MN to use their timeouts, and blew a sure win again. Because of that, the Vikings could use the while field on their tying drive. Even the Browns knew to make the Jets burn their timeouts.
    This week the Packer RBS had 15-87, yet McCarthy had 48 pass attempts. And I’ll put money on it that again this week he will say that they need to run the ball more.
    If you want a clown show, he’s the coach to get. Had GB/NE had each other’s coaches since 2009, GB would have won Super Bowls most of those years and NE would be just another AFC East team.

  45. I understand everybody’s frustration with today’s game.
    And I know I’m going to take a pounding on this thread, but I still don’t understand all the misplaced anger at Mike McCarthy.

    McCarthy’s not letting Crowder and Co. running free downfield.
    He’s not turnstiling defenders into your already crippled QB.
    He’s not throwing flags on obviously simple sacks and he’s not dropping 3rd down passes that would serve to prolong drives.
    Some, if not all, of this blame has to be leveled at the players themselves.

    If you want to blame McCarthy for not having these players ready to do their jobs, that, at least, is something.
    But the coach can’t be expected to make the plays on the field, and believe me, there were a lot of plays left out there on that field today.

    Punting on 4th and 5 with over 5 minutes left in the game, down by two scores, is a borderline clock/game management issue.
    Quite honestly, I had no problem with it.
    But, then again, I thought he made the right call last week, going for the win with a 5 point lead and two minutes on the clock.

    Right now, the Packers aren’t a very good team.
    That much is obvious.
    I knew we’d have some growing pains with our new, young defense.
    Though I also thought we’d be further along than we are.
    Disappointing start to this season and I’m trying to find something to be positive about.
    As sad as this is, I’ll finish by saying that it’s a long season, and at least for the moment, it doesn’t appear like anyone’s got it all completely figured out in the NFC North.

  46. easily the most ballyhooed team thus far;

    AP is and always has been overrated and Alex Smith has a track record for choking under pressure like a certain ex-Cowboy QB turned analyst;

    old legs always tire in November cold;

    by then Washington will be feeble and ineffective as Capitol Hill;

  47. Which was worse? The Pack to the Redskins or the Vikes to the Bills? My money is the Vike loss to the Bills. Ridiculous! This is why I don’t bet on the pros.

  48. Where was the roughing call when Rodgers was whipped around and slammed to the turf with full body weight by the defender? If the NFL is going to be make the product glorified flag football at least be consistent doing it. There is a reason there is another pro league starting and ratings are down. They see an opportunity and the NFL would be foolish to not take it seriously.

