Albert Wilson completes a rare daily double

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass on Sunday. He also caught a 74-yard touchdown pass.

The achievement makes him only the fourth player in league history to have a touchdown throw and a touchdown reception in excess of 50 yards in the same game.

According to the NFL, Wilson joins Wilson Hall of Famer Jimmy Conzelman (who did it in 1923), Tom Tracy (who did it in 1960), and David Patten (who did it in 2001).

Wilson spoke to PFT about Miami’s win over the Raiders after the game.