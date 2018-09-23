Albert Wilson: “If we keep doing what we can do, no one can beat us”

AP

Of all the surprising starts to the 2018 season, perhaps the most surprising has come in South Florida, where the Dolphins have surprisingly surged to a 3-0 start. And they expect it to continue.

Receiver Albert Wilson spoke to PFT by phone from the locker room after Sunday’s 28-20 win over the Raiders, and he gushed about the performance of the team he joined in March as a free agent. For a guy whose expected role wasn’t clear at times, Wilson filled a couple of key functions on Sunday, contributing both a touchdown pass that gave the Dolphins their first lead in the fourth quarter, and then scoring on a long quick-catch-and-run that clinched the victory.

The pass from Wilson to Jakeem Grant covered 52 yards, with Wilson getting the ball on a reverse while moving left to right and finding Grant wide open down the right sideline. Wilson said that he knew the moment that play was called that it would work.

So does the gimmick play have a name, like Philly Special?

“We ain’t even got one yet,” Wilson said, with a laugh.

Whatever the play may be called, it was Wilson’s first pass thrown in a game since college. That time, the attempt resulted in an interception.

The next time Miami had the ball on Sunday, Wilson came in motion from right to left. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill got the snap in shotgun formation, soft-tossed the ball forward to Wilson as he passed by, and Wilson then exploded 74 yards to the end zone. Before he got there, Wilson (running alongside Jakeem Grant) raised a hand for a high five.

“That was a shout out to Tyreek Hill,” Wilson said regarding his former Kansas City teammate. “He’s the first one I ever saw do that.” (Wilson then paid further tribute to Hill by shooting the peace sign as he scored.)

Wilson played for the Chiefs last year, when they went to New England and knocked off the Patriots. What will Wilson tell his current teammates about winning in New England, where the Dolphins haven’t prevailed since the Wildcat game of 2008?

“Just to worry about ourselves,” Wilson said. “If we keep doing what we can do, no one can beat us.”