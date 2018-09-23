Andrew Luck had “no problems” with Jacoby Brissett coming on for Hail Mary

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich said after Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Eagles that he tabbed Jacoby Brissett to throw a Hail Mary at the end of the game because he had the arm to get the ball to the end zone from Colts territory.

That obviously means he didn’t feel Andrew Luck had the arm to get the ball there and Luck doesn’t disagree with Reich’s read. Luck said during his postgame press conference that Brissett “has a stronger arm than I do” and had “no problems” with the decision to put him into the game. Luck was asked if he thought he could have made that throw before his right shoulder injury.

“I don’t know,” Luck said. “I was never in a situation to go out there and do it. I think in this situation, to be honest, I don’t know if I could go out there and do it to run around and scramble, step foot in the ground, and try to chuck it.”

Luck was also asked about a game plan that seemed to emphasize shorter throws, as evidenced by his average of four yards per attempt over the course of the afternoon.

“We had [deep] shots in the game plan,” Luck said. “You saw us open it up, especially in the second half. I think it never comes down to one thing, per se. I don’t think I was necessarily throwing it that well early in the game, and then settled into a rhythm. [Colts WR] Ryan Grant made a heck of a touchdown catch early, and that certainly helped me feel in a bit of a rhythm. There are a lot of factors. You can’t start a game against a good front four just dropping back seven steps and heaving it up.”

Reich chalked up the lack of deep throws to the Eagles defense and said “it would have been reckless” to push throws in that scenario. The result was a shortage of points and more losses will likely follow if the Colts can’t figure out a way to open up defenses in the weeks to come.